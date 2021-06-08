Viroqua library to hold pet parade, costume contest

The event will begin at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 22. Registered participants are asked to meet in front of the library on Rock Avenue with costumed pets and personal parade attire. All participants will walk in parade format on the sidewalks through the Vernon County Courthouse lawn to Eckhart Park. Once at the park, costumed pets will be judged by a panel of judges, including Mayor Karen Mischel. Awards and prizes for pets and parade attendees will be awarded. Viroqua Police Department Officer Brandon LaMere and his canine officer will be giving a demonstration of the work they do together.