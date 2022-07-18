Viroqua library to hold virtual talk with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mark Obmascik

Thanks to funding from the AARP Community Challenge Grant, McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua is offering residents an opportunity to get a book to keep and meet the author. The library is giving away copies of the book "The Big Year" written by author Mark Obmascik.

To receive a copy of the book, stop by the circulation desk at McIntosh Memorial Library. Copies of the book are also available for checkout through the library system. On Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. the author will join via Zoom from Colorado to talk about his book and answer questions from the audience. A screening of the film "The Big Year" is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. inside the library.

Every year on Jan. 1, a quirky crowd of adventurers storms out across North America for a spectacularly competitive event called a Big Year – a grand, grueling expensive, and occasionally vicious, “extreme” 365-day marathon of birdwatching. A birding classic, "The Big Year" is the true story that became the 2011 fictionalized film starring Jack Black, Steve Martin and Owen Wilson.

Obmascik is a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and bestselling author. His first nonfiction book, "The Big Year," was turned into a Hollywood movie. His second, "Halfway to Heaven," was winner of the National Outdoor Book Award for Outdoor Literature. He was winner of the National Press Club Award for Environmental Journalism, and lead writer for the Denver Post team that won the 2000 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Columbine High School massacre. He and his wife live in Denver. They have three sons.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.