Viroqua library to host a Garden Exploration Day

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Garden Exploration Day Saturday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will take place at Viroqua's Growing Forward Together Garden. The garden is located across the street from the library behind the pool house building. From 5 to 6 p.m. Wisconsin Master Gardener Arwyn Wildingway and library staff will be offering a tour of the garden, produce tasting and garden crafts.

At 6 p.m. families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets to sit on to enjoy a local theater production of “Frog and Toad.” Adapted and directed by Gavain U’Prichard, the play features Ian Baird as Frog, Lissy Baird as Toad, Hallia Baird as a bird and other characters; Barb Andree is the Narrator. The renditions of five Frog and Toad stories will last about 60 minutes.

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0