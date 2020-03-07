Viroqua library to host all-ages Lego program

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an interactive program about Legos for patrons of all ages. The program will be held Wednesday, March 18, at 6 p.m. with self-described AFOL (Adult Fan of Legos) Ginger Sparks.
Whether you’re young or young at heart, this program is for anyone that has ever enjoyed building with Legos. Sparks enjoys creating new designs out of the thousands of Lego pieces she owns. During this program hear how this Viroqua area woman describes Legos as an opportunity for people to reconnect with hands-on activities, whether as individuals or as families. Come prepared to be awed by her creations, as she will be sharing numerous pictures of her builds.
For more information about this program, contact the library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.