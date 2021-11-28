Viroqua library to host Alzheimer's awareness program

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter, will present an informational and interactive program Thursday, Dec. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. inside the library lobby. The program will serve as a general program about Alzheimer’s disease.

In the United States alone, more than 6 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s. During the program, staff from the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter will talk about the impact of the disease, the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, what happens in a brain affected by Alzheimer’s, the disease stages and risk factors, along with current research and treatments available to address some symptoms.

The program is designed for a general audience (those living with dementia, caregivers, interested community members, neighbors and friends). Registration for the program is not required but would be appreciated. RSVP at: bit.ly/UAD-12-9-21 Or call 800-272-3900

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0