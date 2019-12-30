Viroqua library to host an adverse childhood experiences training

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an adult ACE Interface Training with local professional trainer Pita Daniels. The training will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10 a.m. in the program room.
The Wisconsin ACE Interface curriculum provides communities with an introduction to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and brain development. Trainers from nearly 30 Wisconsin child welfare, human service and other agencies volunteer their time and resources to facilitate the first step in the creation of self-healing communities. The volunteer trainers teach schools, health systems, law enforcement agencies and other community groups to identify and respond to the stress of childhood adversity. As part of the program at the library the DVD “Resiliance” will be shown.
For more information, contact the McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151