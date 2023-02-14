McIntosh Memorial Library will be hosting a presentation about a newly published book titled “Through Childrens Eyes.” The program will be held Saturday, Feb. 25, at 11 a.m. inside the lobby of the library. Author LC Groth will talk about her book with a question and answer time.

“Through Childrens Eyes” is a true story of history and adventure as a Coon Valley farmer sells his farm and moves his family to Brazil in the year of 1906. This book allows the reader to experience the places and people the family encountered along their journey through the written accounts of travels captured by two of the daughters. Attendees can view the actual tablet writings, along with other items which were kept as souvenirs of the journey. There will also be photos of the family to enjoy. Copies of the book will be available for purchase with the authors signature.