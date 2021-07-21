 Skip to main content
Viroqua library to host author talk with Westby author Sue Berg
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a local author and book reading. Sue Berg from rural Westby will be the featured author for the program on Friday, July 30, at 10:30 a.m. The program will take place inside the small shelter at Eckhart Park. Berg will speak about her newly published book, "Driftless Gold."

"Driftless Gold" features the character of Lt. Jim Higgins after a migrant worker is discovered buried in a local quarry with an antique gold coin in his pocket near La Crosse. Higgins begins to unravel a murder that will take him back into Wisconsin's early history. "Driftless Gold" is the first book in a new series written by Berg. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

