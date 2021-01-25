Viroqua library to host Chinese Medicine discussion

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a program about Chinese Medicine. Join Viroqua licensed acupuncturist William Fiorella Friday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m. via Zoom for the open forum discussion.

The program will provide an opportunity for participants to ask Fiorella general questions about Chinese Medicine. The presenter will also demonstrate acupuncture and Qi Gong (An Asian form of yoga.) movement as well. Information about the services offered locally may be found at www.williamfiorella.com.

This program is being presented as part of the library’s Creating Community Beyond Biases: Library Resources program. The program is a self-directed reading and activity Humanities program intended for all ages. Monthly a heritage, history, or awareness of-the-month is acknowledged through interactive virtual programs and reading lists of diversity, inclusion, and direct-action resources. The month of January is recognized as East Asian American Heritage month.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 this program will be presented virtually through Zoom. Links to the program can be found on the Viroqua Library Facebook page or on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. For further information, call the library at 637-7151, extension 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0