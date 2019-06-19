McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a community square dance in the library courtyard, Friday, June 28, at 3:30 p.m. Caller Sue Hulsether and local musicians will provide the music and the instructions.
A square dance is a dance for four couples arranged in a square, with one couple on each side, facing the middle of the square. Square dances were first documented in 16th-century England but were also quite common in France and throughout Europe.
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.
