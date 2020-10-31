 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Viroqua library to host 'Conversations' program with veteran Gary Gilbertson
0 comments

Viroqua library to host 'Conversations' program with veteran Gary Gilbertson

  • 0

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an upcoming program titled, “A Veterans Day Salute with Gary Gilbertson.” Join Gilbertson Friday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. as he shares stories about his service in Kaiserslautern, Germany with the Armed Forces Network from 1966-1969. Participants will be allowed to share their own stories too.

This program is being offered virtually as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” The adult program is held on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. To join, visit the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page for the link to the virtual presentation. Participants may also call the library at 637-7151, extension 6 for instructions on how to call into the program. Funding for the program is provided by Bader Philanthropies, Inc.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News