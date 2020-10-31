Viroqua library to host 'Conversations' program with veteran Gary Gilbertson

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an upcoming program titled, “A Veterans Day Salute with Gary Gilbertson.” Join Gilbertson Friday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m. as he shares stories about his service in Kaiserslautern, Germany with the Armed Forces Network from 1966-1969. Participants will be allowed to share their own stories too.
This program is being offered virtually as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” The adult program is held on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. To join, visit the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page for the link to the virtual presentation. Participants may also call the library at 637-7151, extension 6 for instructions on how to call into the program. Funding for the program is provided by Bader Philanthropies, Inc.
For more information about this event, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
