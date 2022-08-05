Viroqua library to host COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics in August

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will host four COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics administered by AMI on Mondays Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The following vaccines will be available:

Pfizer: 6 months-4 years (three-dose series);

Moderna: 6 months-5 years (two-dose series);

Pfizer: 5 years and up (two-dose series and boosters);

Moderna: 6-17 years (two-dose series);

Moderna: 18 years and up (two-dose series and boosters);

Johnson & Johnson: 18 years and up (single dose and booster).

COVID-19 vaccines are free and no photo ID is required. Insurance information is not collected. Anyone requiring a second dose/booster should bring their CDC card with them.

For help with registering for an appointment or other vaccine registry assistance, call 844-684-1064, toll-free. Walk-ins are welcome.

The library is located at 205 S. Rock Ave.