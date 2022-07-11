Viroqua library to host COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics in July

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will host four COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics administered by AMI on Mondays July 11, 18 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The following vaccines will be available:

Pfizer – 5-11 years (two-dose series and boosters);

Pfizer – 12 years and up (two-dose series and boosters);

Moderna – 18 years and up (two-dose series and boosters);

Johnson & Johnson – 18 years and up (single dose and boosters).

COVID-19 vaccines are free and no photo ID is required. Insurance information is not collected. Anyone requiring a second dose/booster should bring their CDC card with them.

For help with registering for an appointment or other vaccine registry assistance, call 844-684-1064, toll-free. Walk-ins are welcome.

The library is located at 205 S. Rock Ave.