 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua library to host COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics in July

  • 0

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will host four COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics administered by AMI on Mondays July 11, 18 and 25 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The following vaccines will be available:

  • Pfizer – 5-11 years (two-dose series and boosters);
  • Pfizer – 12 years and up (two-dose series and boosters);
  • Moderna – 18 years and up (two-dose series and boosters);
  • Johnson & Johnson – 18 years and up (single dose and boosters).

COVID-19 vaccines are free and no photo ID is required. Insurance information is not collected. Anyone requiring a second dose/booster should bring their CDC card with them.

For help with registering for an appointment or other vaccine registry assistance, call 844-684-1064, toll-free. Walk-ins are welcome.

The library is located at 205 S. Rock Ave.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Museum Notes

Vernon County Museum Notes

Over the years, museum staff and volunteers have heard a few stories about people seeing hundreds of bats swooping in and out of the museum’s …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News