Viroqua library to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Oct. 11

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the library lobby every Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 11 and ending Monday, Nov. 8.

This is an AMI Expeditionary Healthcare COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic community event. The Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years old and up (two-dose series) and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 years old and up (one and done dose) will be available.