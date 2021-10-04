 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
COVID-19

Viroqua library to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic Oct. 11

  • 0

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the library lobby every Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 11 and ending Monday, Nov. 8.

This is an AMI Expeditionary Healthcare COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinic community event. The Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years old and up (two-dose series) and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 years old and up (one and done dose) will be available.

COVID-19 vaccines are free and no insurance information is collected.

The library is located at 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 27.

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Purdy

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Purdy

Hey guys. Vern here. Tucked away in a tucked away valley along Bristow Creek and the South Fork of the Bad Axe River along County Hwy. N about…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News