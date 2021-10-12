 Skip to main content
Viroqua library to host Deep Lakes Mystery Series author

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a program featuring a Wisconsin author and book reading. Joy Ann Ribar writes the Deep Lakes Mystery Series, starring baker/vinter and all-around spitfire, Frankie Champagne.

Ribar will be at the Viroqua library Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. to talk about a new book in the series titled “Deep Green Envy.” The latest book in the series was released in mid-September and features a murder on the O’Connor Farm.

The Deep Lakes Mystery Series features the characters of Frankie Champagne and Carmen Martinez. Frankie’s sideline is a sleuthing regional reporter in the small tourist town of Deep Lakes, Wisconsin. The books are considered cozy mysteries.

Ribar lives in central Wisconsin with her business partner-husband John. Ribar’s writing is inspired by Wisconsin’s four distinct seasons and local flavors, which she hopes to promote for all to enjoy. Copies of the books in the series will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

Joy Ann Ribar

Ribar
