Viroqua library to host discussion about round barns

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a virtual program titled, “The History of Round Barns.” Join authors Kevin and Patsy Alderson on Friday, March 5 at 10:30 a.m. as they discuss their book "Barns Without Corners: Round Barns of Vernon County, Wisconsin."

Joining the Aldersons will be Westby area resident Lyle Bernau. Bernau is the grandson of an original round barn builder. One hundred years after his grandfather constructed a round barn, Bernau built one too.

This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series titled, “Conversations.” The adult program is held on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. It provides an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Links to this virtual program will be available on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page and website www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

