Viroqua library to host Dr. Seuss birthday party

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Dr. Seuss birthday party in March. The party will be held on Friday, March 6, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. As part of the celebration, participants will be able to enjoy stories, activities, a photo booth and cookies. Any fan of Dr. Seuss is welcome to attend.
Born Theodor Seuss Geisel on March 2, 1904, the writer produced more than 60 children's books before his death in 1991. His work includes many of the most popular children’s books of all time, selling over 600 million copies and being translated into more than 20 languages before his death at the age of 87.
For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.