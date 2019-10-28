The ninth annual Food for Fines program to benefit a local food pantry will take place at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua Nov. 4-9.
During that week residents can bring a nonperishable food item to the library circulation desk to have their fines reduced. For every item donated, $1 worth of fines will be removed for a maximum of $10. Fees will not be reduced for accounts in collection or where money is owed for lost or damaged materials. Please know everyone is welcome to drop off nonperishable items that week at the library. All items collected will be donated to the food pantry at Living Faith Church in Viroqua. In 2018, $273 worth of fines were waived due to donations.
For more information about the Food for Fines Program, call the library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.
