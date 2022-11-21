Viroqua library to host Food for Fines program

During that week residents can bring non-perishable food items to the library circulation desk to have their fines reduced. For every item donated, $1 worth of fines will be removed for a maximum of $10. Fees will not be reduced for accounts in collection or where money is owed for lost or damaged materials. Please know everyone is welcome to drop off non-perishable items that week at the library. All items collected will be donated to the food pantry at the Living Faith Church in Viroqua.