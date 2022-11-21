Viroqua library to host Food for Fines program

The annual Food for Fines program to benefit a local food pantry will take place Dec. 5-10 at McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua.
During that week residents can bring non-perishable food items to the library circulation desk to have their fines reduced. For every item donated, $1 worth of fines will be removed for a maximum of $10. Fees will not be reduced for accounts in collection or where money is owed for lost or damaged materials. Please know everyone is welcome to drop off non-perishable items that week at the library. All items collected will be donated to the food pantry at the Living Faith Church in Viroqua.
For more information about the Food for Fines program, call the library at 608-637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.