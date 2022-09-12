Viroqua library to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in September

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua continues to host free weekly COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Mondays. This month's clinics will be held Sept. 12, 19 and 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

The vaccine is free for everyone 6 months and older. All Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines are available. Walk-ins are welcome, but if you want to preregister, you can do so at www.vaccinate.wi.gov. Preregistering is strongly encouraged. Call 211 for help with registering for an appointment.

No ID or insurance is needed. A parent or legal guardian needs to be present at the vaccine appointment for minors. This clinic is ADA compliant. Translated materials are available. Translation services are available.

The library is located at 205 S. Rock Ave.

The vaccine clinic is a collaborative effort of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and AMI.