Viroqua library to host Hmong collectibles and folk art exhibit

McIntosh Memorial Library is hosting a traveling exhibit of Hmong collectibles and folk art during the month of July. The exhibit features items from personal collections in various formats including textiles, story cloths, sculptures and other items. The collection provides the public with an opportunity to view Hmong history and culture in modern times.

On July 11 at 6 p.m. a program about the exhibit will be hosted inside the library. The speaker will talk about each piece, what it represents, and the history behind it. The exhibit will be on display in Viroqua through July 29. During the month of August, you can view the Hmong collectibles and folk art exhibit at the La Crosse Public Library.

While the exhibit is in Viroqua a special Hmong arts and crafts workshop for adults will be held Tuesday, July 19, at 6 p.m. inside the library program room. Registration for the workshop is required. To register, stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

These programs are made possible thanks to a collaboration of the HMOOB Cultural & Community Agency, McIntosh Memorial Library and La Crosse Public Library. Funded in part by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Funding also provided by the WiLS Ideas to Action Fund.

For more information, contact the library at 608-637-7151.