McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be observing June Dairy Month with an ice cream-making event, Friday, June 21, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public are invited to help crank out homemade vanilla ice cream. Library staff will be serving the ice cream topped with homemade chocolate fudge sauce until 4:45 p.m. Weather permitting, the event will take place outside in the library courtyard.
National Dairy Month started out as National Milk Month in 1937. The event was an opportunity to promote drinking milk. It was initially created to stabilize the dairy demand when production was at a surplus. The event has now developed into an annual tradition that celebrates the contributions the dairy industry has made to the world after the National Dairy Council stepped in to promote the cause, the name soon changed to “Dairy Month.”
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.
