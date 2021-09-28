Viroqua library to host identity theft program

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center, will be presenting a program titled “Identity Theft: Protect and Prevent.” The program will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. inside the library lobby.

Information will be presented by Jeff Kersten the agency liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection within the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Identity theft continues to be the fastest growing crime in the United States. At the presentation, you will learn how to identify and prevent identity theft – including information about credit reports, fraud alerts and security freezes. You will receive practical trips for safeguarding personal and financial information and learn how to spot the red flags before you fall for a scam.

Kersten travels Wisconsin to educate the public, businesses and law enforcement on privacy protection, data security, identity theft and other areas of consumer protection. Kersten has over 12 years of experience as a police officer and is a prior Consumer Protection Investigator for the Bureau of Consumer Protection.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.

