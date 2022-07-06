Viroqua library to host improv workshop by Caleb Dewitt

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a morning workshop with Caleb Dewitt titled "Improv for Life: Expanding Possibilities Through Creative Play." The program will be held inside the library program room, Saturday, July 16, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Registration for the workshop is required. To register, stop by the library or call the circulation desk at 608-637-7151, extension 6.

Improvisation is the practice of playing with new possibilities for all the situations life presents. In the workshop, Dewitt will instruct participants how to practice and improve improv exercises for a more expansive life.