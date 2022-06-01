Viroqua library to host June Dairy Days event

McIntosh Memorial Library will be celebrating National Dairy Month with a June Dairy Day event at Eckhart Park in Viroqua. The all ages celebration will be held Tuesday, June 21, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the large park shelter and around the park grounds.

During the event there will be a petting zoo featuring local farm animals such as cows and goats. Farm themed craft activities, games and snacks will be set up in the park shelter. Participants will also have the opportunity to participate in a toss the milk jug game, a cow milking game and other events. Prizes will be awarded.

June Dairy Month started out as a way to distribute extra milk during the warm months of summer. The commemoration was established in 1937 by grocer organizations sponsoring “National Milk Month.” By 1939, June became the official “dairy month” and is still celebrated today.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

