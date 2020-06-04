Viroqua library to host live online presentation on Palestine

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an adult online presentation titled, “Make Hummus Not Walls.” The live presentation will take place on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. To register for the event, call the library at 637-7151, extension 7, or email Bob Goonin at rgoonin@gmail.com.
Bob and Becky Goonin will be presenting their photos and stories from their trip to Palestine in the fall of 2019. The trip was planned so they could observe the olive harvest, which is of both cultural and economic important to Palestinians. The focus of the delegation was environmental justice — issues of water, land, food production and resiliency.
The Goonins have lived in the area for 12 years on their 40-acre homestead. Both have been involved in creating and supporting local initiatives around renewable energy. Bob is a member of Jewish Voice for Peace and both are part of the Coulee Region Coalition for Palestinian Rights. They have two grown children.
For more information about this program, call the library at 637-7151, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org or like the “Viroqua library” page on Facebook.
