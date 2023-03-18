McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with Embark Maple/B&E’s Trees, will be hosting a program on maple syrup.

Bree Breckel co-owner of the two companies in partnership with her husband Eric will present a program titled, “From Tree to Table to Trail.” The program will be held in the lobby of the library at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3.

During the presentation, Breckel will discuss the maple harvest with some do-it-yourself tips and tricks. Plus, learn how the companies took maple syrup to new heights beyond the breakfast table.

Breckel grew up in the hills outside of Westby where she spent as much time as she could exploring the forest around her home. Now she and her husband Eric Weninger own and operate a maple syrup farm not far from where she grew up where they specialize in harvesting and crafting value-added maple products including their Bourbon Barrel Aged Maple Syrup and Maple Energy. The duo has been producing maple syrup together since 2012.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.