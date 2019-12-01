Viroqua library to host meeting for educators about National History Day

McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with the Driftless Writing Center, will be hosting an informational night for educators about Wisconsin’s National History Day. The program will be held at the library in Viroqua on Monday, Dec. 9, at 5:30 p.m. Information will be presented by staff from the Wisconsin Historical Society.
National History Day is more than a day; it is a process, a creative outlet, and a confidence-building experience for students in grades 7-12. It provides an opportunity for students to think beyond the textbook in a classroom setting and develop a memorable project that is connected to a yearly theme. The theme for 2020 is “Breaking Barriers.” The goal is to create an exhibit, documentary, research paper, website, or performance tied to the theme and present it or enter it into a competition. The goal of the participant is to make it all the way to nationals in Washington D.C.
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151 or Lisa Henner from the Driftless Writing Center at 608-492-1669