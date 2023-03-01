In partnership with the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center, McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Memory Café, Thursday, March 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. in the library conference room. To celebrate March, the theme will be making a St. Patrick’s Day craft.

A Memory Café is a welcoming place for individuals with any form of dementia, MCI, or other brain disorder. They are designed to include the care partner as well for a shared experience. Memory Café gatherings provide a safe and comfortable space where caregivers and their loved ones can socialize, listen to music, play games, and enjoy other appropriate activities.

Activities tend to focus on topics that are apt to cause one to reminisce about times gone by.

That “connection” to the past can be as comforting as it is medically beneficial. During Memory Café dementia or its progression is not discussed. This is a time to relax and enjoy the moment. Cafés are held on the second Thursday of each month at McIntosh Memorial Library.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151.