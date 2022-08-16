Viroqua library to host monthly Memory Café starting Sept. 8

McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center, is pleased to announce the launch of a Memory Café.

Memory Cafés are a comfortable, social gathering that allow people experiencing memory loss and a loved one to connect, socialize, and build new support networks. The Viroqua area Memory Cafe’ will be held at the McIntosh Memorial Library in Viroqua on the second Thursday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The first Café is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8.

Library Director Trina Erickson says offering a Memory Café as another resource for area residents fits in well with the services the library already provides. “We’ve been fortunate over the past five years to receive grant funding to expand our services and outreach to residents in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and those facing barriers traveling to the library. We pride ourselves on our home delivery program, the formation of the Library Band, and enhanced resources in our materials collection so residents have access to up-to-date information. The creation of the Memory Cafe’ is another example of how the McIntosh Memorial Library works with local organizations to bring helpful resources to the community.”

Attendees of the Memory Café will find the environment relaxing and fun. Monthly activities or discussion topics about art, animals, music food, and other topics will be provided. Coffee and snacks will be served.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to contact Teresa Gander at the Vernon County Aging and Disability Resource Center at 608-637-5201 to RSVP. The Winding Rivers Library System and the Alzheimer’s Association are additional program sponsors.