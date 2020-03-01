Viroqua library to host Native American presentation

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a Native American presentation with Dr. Heather Ann Moody. The presentation will take place Friday, March 13, at 3:30 p.m. in the program room. During the presentation, Moody will share information about sovereignty and treaty rights, as well as help those in attendance think about Native people in the world today.
Moody is an enrolled member of the Ho-Chunk Nation of Wisconsin. As a member of the staff at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Moody serves as an assistant professor of the American Indian Studies Program and an advisor for the Inter-Tribal Student Council.
For more information about this event, contact the library at 637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.