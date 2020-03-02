Viroqua library to host Norwegian language classes

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering evening conversational Norwegian language learning classes beginning Monday, March 23. Classes will be held twice a week on Monday and Wednesday evenings starting at 5 p.m. in the library conference room.
During the four-week class, participants will learn the Norwegian language using four key components: vocabulary, pronunciation, grammar and culture. All words and phrases taught during the class will be associated with the theme “people.” The course will be facilitated by library staff using online materials provided by Mango Languages.
Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Register by stopping at the library or calling the circulation desk at 637-7151