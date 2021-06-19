Viroqua library to host PBS viewing party

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will host a viewing party of the PBS Milwaukee television show, “Adelante.” The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m. in the library lobby. Snacks will be served.

McIntosh Memorial Library Youth Services Director Laci Sheldon, along with Gabriela Marvan from Viroqua, were recently interviewed for a segment on the television show. Sheldon and Marvan spoke with show host Patricia Gomez about a collaborative partnership that has been formed with the library, staff from the Mexican Consulate in Milwaukee, and folk artists residing in Mexico and Wisconsin that make up the “Folk Art Collective.”

Monthly the library hosts an online Zoom program with a member of the Folk Art Collective in their home or art studio. During the program, attendees meet the artist, learn about their craft and the meaning behind it. The program is hosted by Sheldon, Marvan serves as the translator and a staff member from the Mexican Consulate attends as well. Most of the Folk Art Collective programs are conducted on the last Saturday of the month.

For more information about this program, visit the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or all the library at 637-7151, extension 6.

