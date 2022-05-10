Viroqua library to host pet parade

Registration has begun for the second annual McIntosh Memorial Library Pet Parade. The parade will step off on Tuesday, June 7, at 1 p.m. from the library courtyard and end inside the big shelter at Eckhart Park.

All parade entrants will be assessed by a panel of local judges near the Vernon County Courthouse. There will be numerous categories the judges will be scoring the entrants in including “best costume," “best owner/pet lookalike," “largest pet," “smallest pet," etc. The judges will award medals to the winning animal in each category at the conclusion of the parade. Two dog demonstrations will follow the award ceremony at the park. Officer Brandon LaMere from the Viroqua Police Department and his K9 Officer will be present as part of the event.