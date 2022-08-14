Viroqua library to host Pickup Truck Opera

McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with The Commons, is pleased to bring The Magic Flute a Pickup Truck Opera to Viroqua. The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. on Rock Avenue in front of the library. This is a family-friendly and youth-orientated program.
Mozart's opera, "The Magic Flute," is thrust into a not-so-distant future. Featuring fiery arias and epic choruses paired with groovy beats from the '90s discotheque! Three 20-minute vignettes translate this opera in a youth-friendly way. Expect amazing music, funny characters, color and fun! Bring your own seating and wear a hat! Snacks provided. There is no cost to attend and registration is not required. The opera will be performed by Mixed Precipitation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151 or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.