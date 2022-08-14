Viroqua library to host Pickup Truck Opera

McIntosh Memorial Library, in partnership with The Commons, is pleased to bring The Magic Flute a Pickup Truck Opera to Viroqua. The event will be held Sunday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. on Rock Avenue in front of the library. This is a family-friendly and youth-orientated program.

Mozart's opera, "The Magic Flute," is thrust into a not-so-distant future. Featuring fiery arias and epic choruses paired with groovy beats from the '90s discotheque! Three 20-minute vignettes translate this opera in a youth-friendly way. Expect amazing music, funny characters, color and fun! Bring your own seating and wear a hat! Snacks provided. There is no cost to attend and registration is not required. The opera will be performed by Mixed Precipitation of Minneapolis, Minnesota.