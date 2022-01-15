Viroqua library to host program about relationships between South and North Korean

On Friday, Jan. 21, at 10:30 a.m. McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a virtual program via Zoom with Dr. Eunsook Jung. The topic of the program will be "What Shapes the Relationships Between South Korea and North Korea.”

The program will focus on how the Korean peninsula was divided into South Korea and North Korea after World War II. Information will also be shared about how the relationship between the countries has changed and what factors have shaped that change. The Zoom link is available on the library website under adult programs at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org. The link will also be posted on the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.