Viroqua library to host program about suffragist Lucy Stone

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a presentation about women’s suffragist Lucy Stone. Join Veronica Kleiber from the Vernon County Historical Society, Friday, March 25 at 10:30 a.m. in the library lobby for the in-person program. Visit the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page or the library website for a Zoom link to join the program virtually.

A leading suffragist and abolitionist, Stone dedicated her life to battling inequality on all fronts. She was the first Massachusetts woman to earn a college degree and she defied gender norms when she famously wrote marriage vows to reflect her egalitarian beliefs and refused to take her husband's last name. Stone's organizational activities for the cause of women's rights yielded tangible gains in the difficult political environment of the 19th century.

The program is being held during the month of March which is recognized as Women’s History Month.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 606-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

