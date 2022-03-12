Viroqua library to host program about thatched roofing

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a program titled “Thatched Roofing with Water Reed.” The program will be held inside the library lobby, Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. with Ashley Watry.

During the program Watry will share her process of learning the building techniques of round-pole framing and thatched roofing. The speaker will share her personal home building plans and present information on opportunities to participate in the home building process.

Watry is a local farmer and natural builder with experience and training in various natural building techniques including strawbale, cob construction, round-pole framing, and thatched roofing. Watry plans to build her own small house out of natural and local materials over the next few years.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

