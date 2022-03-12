 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Viroqua library to host program about thatched roofing

  • 0
Guest speaker

Ashley Watry will lead a program titled "Thatched Roofing With Water Reed" at the Viroqua library, March 31.

 Contributed photo

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a program titled “Thatched Roofing with Water Reed.” The program will be held inside the library lobby, Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. with Ashley Watry.

During the program Watry will share her process of learning the building techniques of round-pole framing and thatched roofing. The speaker will share her personal home building plans and present information on opportunities to participate in the home building process.

Watry is a local farmer and natural builder with experience and training in various natural building techniques including strawbale, cob construction, round-pole framing, and thatched roofing. Watry plans to build her own small house out of natural and local materials over the next few years.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News