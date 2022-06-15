Viroqua library to host program on native plants, pollinators

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in support of June being recognized as National Pollinators Month, will be hosting a special in-person program, Thursday, June 30. Retired biologist Beverly Paulan will be presenting a program inside the library lobby at 6 p.m. titled, "Native Plants Need Native Pollinators Native Pollinators Need Native Plants."

Pollinators are the foundation of our world -- from ensuring beautiful flowers to guaranteeing delicious fruits, vegetables and even coffee and chocolate. Our native plants have evolved with our insects and both need one another to survive. Paulan will talk about how and why insects are disappearing and what we all can do to help ensure their survival.

Paulan has been an educator, a pilot, a birder, a toad wrangler, a crane mama and a butterfly whisperer: and these are just the things she has gotten paid to do! After getting a degree in biology and her pilot’s license, she chased her dreams and combined the two by working for such diverse organizations as the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Operation Migration. Currently she is “officially” retired, but still flies as a free-lance contract pilot and conducts endangered butterfly, habitat and bat surveys as a citizen scientist.

National Pollinators Month was created to bring attention to the importance of the relationships between pollinators and plants. Nearly all the world’s seed plants need pollinators. According to the National Wildlife Federation, which initiated June’s National Pollinators Month, one in every three bites of food come from a pollinated source.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

