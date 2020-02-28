Viroqua library to host round barn discussion

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a titled, “The History of Round Barns.” Join Westby area resident Lyle Bernau, Friday, March 6, at 10:30 a.m. as he talks in depth about the history of round barns and why they were built. During the presentation, Bernau will share photographs of round barns and information about what is involved with constructing a round barn.
Bernau is the grandson of an original round barn builder. One hundred years after his grandfather constructed a round barn Lyle built one too.
This program is being offered as part of the library’s bimonthly series, “Conversations.” The adult program is held on the first and third Friday of every month at 10:30 a.m. at the library. It provides an opportunity for participants to learn, discover, reminisce, and meet people. Coffee is provided.
For more information about this event, contact the library at 637-7151.