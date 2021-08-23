Viroqua library to host scams, identity theft program

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a program titled “Scams and Identity Theft.” The program will feature a local panel of experts who will be present to discuss the topic and answer questions.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 31, at 6:30 p.m. at the library. The panel will consist of Mark McCraw, CPA from Abacus Answers LLC, Katie Helseth, branch manager of River Bank, Rod Engh, financial advisor from Cade Financial Services, Attorney Jacob Menn from Jenkins, Stittleburg and Menn, and Deputy Roy Torgerson from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Department.

Identity theft occurs when someone uses another person's personal identifying information, like their name, identifying number, or credit card number, without their permission, to commit fraud or other crimes. There are many forms of scams whether online or through mail. Scams may also come through phone calls from real people, robocalls, or text messages. Callers often make false promises, such as opportunities to buy products, invest your money, or receive free product trials in an attempt to steal your personal information or money.

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

