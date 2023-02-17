Local gardener and Viroqua Food Co-op Board member Bjorn Bergman will lead a seed saving class and seed swap at McIntosh Memorial Library in March.

The "Introduction to Seed Saving Class” will be held Saturday, March 18, from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a seed swap from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. inside the library lobby.

During the class, Bergman will share information about the history of seed saving, why saving seeds is important, resources for seed saving, and some of his favorite seed stories. The last 15 minutes of the class will be reserved for questions from attendees.

Following the class, the seed swap will begin at 11 a.m. Anyone who has saved seeds from open pollinated vegetables, flowers, or grains is welcome to bring seeds to share with others. Participants are encouraged to label the seed packets with appropriate identifying information for other growers to know. Everyone is welcome to join the seed swap and pick up seeds from local seed savers.

Bergman is passionate about growing. Each growing season his family keeps a large garden at their home spending time preserving the harvest by drying, canning, freezing, and fermenting. Since 2011, Bergman has been learning about and practicing seed saving.

For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.