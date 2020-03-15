Viroqua library to host seed swap

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with the Viroqua Food Co-op, will be hosting a spring seed swap in the library program room, Saturday, March 28, at 10 a.m.
VFC Outreach and Ownership Coordinator Bjorn Bergman will present information about seeds, the beauty of swapping seeds and a new movement titled “Little Free Garden.” Following the program, everyone will be able to participate in swapping seeds. Seed swaps are events where gardeners meet to exchange seeds. Swap meet events, where growers meet and exchange their excess seeds in person, are growing in popularity. All seeds are welcome.
For more information, call the library at 637-7151, log onto www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, or like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook.