Viroqua library to host sign language classes

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering a six-week online group course, “Discover Sign Language.” Registration is open, as the first class will be held Wednesday, March 18, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This is an online GALE course that will teach participants how to use this graceful, expressive language to communicate. Library staff will facilitate.
Instructor Erin Trimble will teach participants how to create the signs for numbers, the alphabet and to fingerspell proper names. Along the way, instruction will be given regarding the signs for colors, numbers, where you live, family, and the activities you like to do. This course will be taught using the best practices of the industry with minimum audio support.
The class will meet twice a week from 9:30-11:30 a.m., with most classes being held on Tuesday and Friday mornings inside the library conference room. Participants are welcome to bring their own computer to each class. Registration is required, as the class size is limited. Register by stopping by the library at 205 S. Rock Ave., or calling the circulation desk at 637-7151.