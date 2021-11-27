Viroqua library to host Special Olympics program

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua and Special Olympics Wisconsin are partnering for a virtual informational and interactive program, Friday, Dec. 3, at 10:30 a.m. The program will serve as a general program about Special Olympics. The Zoom link is available on the library website at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org and on the Viroqua Library Facebook page.

People with intellectual disabilities (ID), epitomized by the athletes of Special Olympics, teach everyone the true value of inclusion and have the potential to shape a new understanding of what it means to contribute and lead in today’s world. The Unified Leadership approach is relevant to anyone who is a leader. The program will provide information on how you can join Special Olympics Wisconsin (SOWI) as an athlete and/or volunteer trainer.

Members of the Special Olympics Wisconsin Unified Leadership Task Force will make up the speaker panel. The group works to build from sport (the mission of Special Olympics). Unified Leadership teaches leaders without disabilities to value and learn from people with intellectual disability, to make changes and create environments where people with intellectual disabilities get opportunities to have meaningful jobs and roles.

Members of the Unified Leadership Task Force member that will be speaking include Megan Galarowicz (athlete), Edward Kastern (athlete), Deb Moore-Gruenloh (volunteer athlete leadership coordinator), Debi Cleworth (SOWI volunteer and parent), and Jeanne Hrovat (VP of Unified Leadership).

For more information, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0