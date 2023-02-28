McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting three special programs for toddlers during the month of March.

Toddler dance parties return for three consecutive Fridays in March from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the program room. The dance parties are scheduled for March 17, 24, and 31. Children ages 1-4 will experience a variety of movement exercises to develop body coordination, play with instruments and props, and dance to music with their peers, parents, and instructors.

A special guest will lead the weekly Toddler Storytime program on Wednesday, March 22 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Zuri Meyer will be reading books and talking about her family’s maple syrup farm in Cashton to children ages 0-5 and their families. Samples of maple syrup will be provided.

A special Toddler Storytime will be offered on Saturday, March 25 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Local author, Jolene Goodman, will be reading from her newly published book "Sally the Squirrel Goes to School," and talking about one-room schoolhouses to children ages 0-5 and their families. Goodman will be signing and selling her book following the book-read.

Parent participation is required for all three events. Registration is not required.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.