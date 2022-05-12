Viroqua library to host Summer Reading Program for youth

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be joining libraries all across the country by hosting a Summer Reading Program for youth. The theme is "Oceans of Possibilities."

The program will launch on Saturday, June 4, with an open house inside the library program room from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. During the open house, participants will be able to enjoy refreshments, win door prizes, participate in craft activities, and a photo booth. The summer calendar of events will be available to take home, along with readings logs. By reading books over the summer participants will earn books to keep for their home libraries.

The three-month program will offer daily activities at the library for youth 0-18, plus take and make bags for home activities. Some of the special events planned for the summer include a pet parade on June 7, a Dairy Day celebration on June 21, an island party on July 12, a garden gala on Aug. 9, and a swimming party on Aug. 12. A registration area for the special events will be located across from the circulation desk. Most activities will happen inside the library or at the library garden. The program will conclude on Friday, Aug. 12.

For more information about the Summer Reading Program, contact the library at 608-637-7151, like the “Viroqua library” Facebook page or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.

