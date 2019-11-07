McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting an author presentation and book signing featuring two local women. The program will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 at 3:30 p.m. and will feature local author Anna Schumacher along with local illustrator Jessica Rogers. The two will introduce the audience to their new book titled, “A Bunny’s Christmas Eve Adventure.”
With magic in the air and windows glistening bright, this story finds three children waking in the morning to see a bunny outside their window. Knowing that this Christmas Eve is to be filled with joy, they follow the bunny to their mother’s favorite tree. This leads them through a cheerful adventure that will forever keep their Christmas spirit bright. Copies of the book will be available for purchase.
For more information about this program, call the library at 637-7151, like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook, or view the calendar of events online at www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.
