Viroqua library to host Tomah author

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a local author presentation and book signing Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the library lobby. Tomah author Larry Scheckel will speak about his book “Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School.”
The author takes readers back to his boyhood days, growing up with eight siblings on the family farm in southwestern Wisconsin and attending the one-room country school on Oak Grove Ridge. The Oak Grove School was the social heart of the community. During the presentation you will hear from Scheckel about his nostalgic and evocative journey as he shares his memories of friendships forged and lessons learned during his eight years in a one-room country school with 28 kids and one teacher in a building the size of a garage.
Scheckel is an award-winning teacher and author of four science books and a memoir, “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” Larry and his wife, Ann, both retired teachers, reside in Tomah.
For more information about this event, contact the library at 608-637-7151. Like the “Viroqua Library” page on Facebook or visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org.