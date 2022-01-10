Viroqua library to host Tomah author

The author takes readers back to his boyhood days, growing up with eight siblings on the family farm in southwestern Wisconsin and attending the one-room country school on Oak Grove Ridge. The Oak Grove School was the social heart of the community. During the presentation you will hear from Scheckel about his nostalgic and evocative journey as he shares his memories of friendships forged and lessons learned during his eight years in a one-room country school with 28 kids and one teacher in a building the size of a garage.