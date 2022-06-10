Viroqua library to host two youth bus trips

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be offering two youth bus trips as part of the 2022 “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading program.

Registration is open for the Island Voyage trip to Goose Island Campground on Tuesday, July 12. The chartered bus will leave the library at 1:15 p.m. and return at about 5:45 p.m. While at Goose Island participants will enjoy games, food, music, and an educational program about the Mississippi River.

On Friday, Aug. 5, the library will be hosting a trip to La Crosse for a Hmong Garden Day Camp. The bus will depart from the library at 10 a.m. for a stop at the Hmong Cultural and Community Agency. Participants will watch a blacksmith create garden tools. As part of the camp activities the youth will travel by bus to a Hmong garden where the garden tools will be used to harvest produce. The produce will be used in a cooking demonstration and tasting for the participants at the agency building. The final activity of the day will be visiting the Cameron Street Farmers Market. The bus will return to library around 5 p.m.

To register for the bus trips participants are asked to stop by the library circulation desk or call 608-637-7151, extension 6. There is no cost to participate, as the trip expenses are being covered by the Friends of the McIntosh Memorial Library.

For more information about other upcoming library programs, visit www.mcintoshmemoriallibrary.org, call 608-637-7151, or like the “Viroqua Library” Facebook page.

